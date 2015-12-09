There's a lake in Palau where you can swim with millions of jellyfish

At Jellyfish Lake, you can swim with millions of harmless jellyfish.

The incredible lake is in Palau, an island country to the southeast of the Philippines, and filmmaker Sarosh Jacob captured stunning footage of his trip there.

After the last Ice Age, sea levels rose and trapped jellyfish in the lake. Now, millions of golden and moon jellies cross it daily. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the lake is home to roughly 20 million jellyfish at any given time.

Don’t be scared though; these jellies are harmless. Pamela Turner, author of “Darwin’s Jellyfish,” says that their stingers are only meant for the “occasional zooplankton.” As a result, people can swim through millions of jellies at Jellyfish Lake and hardly feel a thing.

Tourists can visit Jellyfish Lake year round.

For more of Sarosh Jacob’s underwater footage and photography, go to Sarosh Jacob’s click here.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

