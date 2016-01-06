Travellers can descend into dark caves in the Dominican Republic for a swim

The Dominican Republic is full of caves you can swim through if you are brave enough to face the dark waters.

The caves are part of the El Choco National Park in Cabarete, and a 10-minute walk from the beach.

Hikers can cliff jump into chilly, cavernous pools, under stalactite-covered cave ceilings that were formed by dripping water over the course of thousands of years.

For a $2 entrance fee, it’s worth taking a break from the beach for an hour of spelunking.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

