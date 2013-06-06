Swiffer Pulls Ad Showing 'Rosie The Riveter' Icon Doing Chores

Swiffer got in trouble for its reinterpretation of WW2 symbol Rosie the Riveter by recreating her image in an ad for house cleaning supplies.



News outlets noticed when Heather Beschizza tweeted the following ad she found in a Sunday newspaper insert.

War Production Co-ordinating CommitteeHere’s the original image of Rosie the Riveter.

As Emma grey at The Huffington Post writes, “When Westinghouse Electric told U.S. women, “We can do it!,” to boost worker morale in 1943, we’re pretty sure they didn’t have household chores in mind.”

TwitterThe Twitterverse did not react well to the campaign.

Understanding that it’s best to get in front of a public relations crisis on social media, Swiffer immediately started tweeting apologies.

TwitterSwiffer probably didn’t expect a print insert ad to go this viral. The company even bought a promoted tweet to make sure that word got out that it is changing the ad.

