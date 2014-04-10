Medal Of Honour Hero Rejoins The Army

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honour to former Army Capt. William D. Swenson of Seattle, Wash., during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. Swenson was being awarded the Medal of Honour for his actions in a lengthy battle against the Taliban insurgents in the Ganjgal valley near the Pakistan border on Sept. 8, 2009, which claimed the lives of five Americans, 10 Afghan army troops and an interpreter.

Army Capt. Will Swenson, a soldier who earned the Medal of Honour for his battlefield heroics, has rejoined the service he left in 2011 and is back on active duty, Army Times reports.

In October, reports surfaced that Swenson was petitioning the Army to let him back in after his Medal of Honour ceremony at the White House. Now his request has been fulfilled, as an Army spokesman confirmed him joining I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Mar. 14 as a plans officer.

Swenson was given the nation’s highest award for his bravery during the 2009 Battle of Ganjgal, where he coordinated air support and ground maneuvers as the enemy relentlessly attacked a small American team embedded with Afghan forces.

“The enemy called for Capt. Swenson to surrender. He responded by throwing a hand grenade,” President Obama said during his award ceremony.

Swenson’s return also means there are now three Medal of Honour recipients on active duty, all stationed at the same base — as Sgt. 1st Class Leroy Petry and Staff Sgt. Ty Carter remained in the army after their return from combat.

