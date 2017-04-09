Watching sweets and chocolate melt in fast motion is strangely hypnotic

Watching these sweets melt and re-form in fast motion is awesome.

Austrian videographer Erwin Trummer picked a variety of sweets and chocolates to melt on a cooking plate in fast motion and then showed it on camera in reverse.

Gummy bears, chocolates and chewing gum can all be seen melting and re-forming, making it an oddly satisfying watch.

Produced by David Ibekwe

