Watching sweets and chocolate melt in fast motion is strangely hypnotic

Watching these sweets melt and re-form in fast motion is awesome.
Austrian videographer Erwin Trummer picked a variety of sweets and chocolates to melt on a cooking plate in fast motion and then showed it on camera in reverse.
Gummy bears, chocolates and chewing gum can all be seen melting and re-forming, making it an oddly satisfying watch.
Produced by David Ibekwe
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.