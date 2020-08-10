Sweetgreen value cut — Big 4 salaries revealed — Bon Appétit resignations

Hi everyone!

Matt is off today, so this is deputy executive editor Olivia Oran filling in.

We rolled out an exciting project this past week where readers can search for pitch decks from over 150 startups. For the past few years, Business Insider has published these decks to give readers an inside look at how successful companies persuaded investors to fund them.

Now, these decks have been combined into a single, searchable library, which you can explore here:

PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: Search through over 150 pitch decks that startups including Uber, Postmates, and Airbnb used to raise millions

In other startup news, Bradley Saacks and Meghan Morris reported on how some of the world’s most well-known private companies like Sweetgreen and and Palantir have lost value since the pandemic’s start, according to their mutual-fund backers.

And even before the pandemic hit, a survey of venture capitalists found that a majority believed unicorns were “significantly” overvalued.

But in an interesting twist, bankers and valuation experts see a potential quick fix to falling valuations: SPACs, which have taken Wall Street by storm over the last month.

Read the full story here:

Big investors have been slashing valuations on stakes in private companies like Palantir and Sweetgreen. But bankers say there could be a quick fix.

We’ve also got some great advice on how to grow a startup from the cofounders of Monday Swimwear, who started with a $US30,000 loan, were profitable in their first year, and doubled revenue every year since.

You can read that here.

Reach out to me anytime with feedback on our stories or tips we should be chasing! I can be reached at [email protected]

– Olivia

‘Big 4’ salaries, revealed

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Our most popular story of the week was a deep dive into salaries at the big 4 accounting firms.

Last year, firms PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG, Ernst & Young (EY), and Deloitte – employed well over a million people. These firms are known for paying employees six-figure salaries right out of business school.

To figure out how much accountants and consultants make at these firms, reporters Weng Cheong and Alex Nicoll analysed the US Office of Foreign Labour Certification’s 2019 disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers.

For example, some analysts and auditors made more than $US120,000 at Ernst & Young (EY), principals were given up to $US950,000 in compensation at KPMG, and managers at PwC made $US123,019 or more.

You can read the full story here:

More drama at Bon Appétit

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Reporter Rachel Premack has been covering drama at Condé Nast Bon Appétit title over the last few months, including revelations of a toxic culture at the magazine for its employees and contributors of colour.

On Thursday, she reported that after weeks of contract negotiations, three Bon Appétit Test Kitchen video talent members said they wouldn’t be in videos with the food brand going forward.

The three stars’ exit slashes in half the number of people of colour who regularly appear in Test Kitchen videos.

Leaning on Bon Appétit’s videos for revenue seemed to be a winner for Condé Nast earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. However, as Rachel reports, “outgoing video talent said the publisher’s video arm was more interested in maintaining the status quo – and the ultra-profitable videos centered on white food and cooks – than expanding the pay and video presence of their cooks of colour.”

You can read the story in full here:

You can also check out an exclusive audio interview with Rachel about her reporting on Bon Appétit’s toxic culture here.

As a reminder, you can:

Below are headlines on some of the stories you might have missed from the past week.



Meet the 15 power players at Adobe helping CEO Shantanu Narayen expand beyond the company’s core design software to take on rivals like Salesforce and Zendesk





A student-housing developer with a crushing debt load pressured Georgia to bring college kids back to campus so it could keep its dorms full and revenues up





Ghost kitchens are pitching themselves as the future of restaurants. These are the 14 companies in the space that you need to know.





A new document sent to congressional watchdogs shows how Trump is preparing to hand over the US government if he loses to Biden





Meet the 27 most influential fixers in public relations at companies like Johnson & Johnson, Lenovo, and Coca-Cola



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.