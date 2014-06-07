It's No Surprise Tech Investors Just Poured $US22 Million Into This Growing Salad Chain [PHOTOS]

Sweetgreen is a fast-growing salad chain with some serious support from tech.

In December, the chain received $US22 million in funding from Revolution Growth, an investment fund from AOL cofounder Steve Case and fellow former AOL execs Ted Leonsis and Donn Davis.

Founded in 2007 by Georgetown grads Nicolas Jammet, Jonathan Neman, and Nathaniel Ru, the brand focuses on sourcing ingredients from local farms to create salads that are healthy, quick, and affordable.

Sweetgreen currently operates 27 locations on the East Coast, and it plans to open more soon.

We recently visited a Sweetgreen restaurant in New York City to see if it lived up to the hype.

