Banned San Francisco Parking App Goes Open Source To Find A Solution To SF's Parking Problem

After the city of San Francisco essentially banned it, the parking app Sweetch responded by starting Freetch, an open-source project that offers up the app’s code for any developer looking to solve the Bay Area’s public parking issue.

Sweetch, which lets users secure a parking space for a flat fee of $US5 and sell one for $US4, was one of several apps mentioned by name in the cease and desist letter from City Attorney Dennis Herrera to fellow parking app MonkeyParking, TechCrunch reports.

Three out of 10 San Francisco cars are circling for a parking spot, the app’s website says. The average driver spends 20 minutes looking for a spot every time he or she needs to park, adding up to 106 days in a lifetime, the site says. For Freetch, the goal is saving time and helping to reduce harmful emissions.

Since it offered up its code, Sweetch has recieved requests from developers all over the world CEO and founder Hamza Ouazzani Chahdi told Business Insider in an email.

On its blog, the Sweetch team writes it’s found $US5 to be the minimum reward to incentivise collaboration. Still, the app makers are open minded about the industry’s future. They write, “We would love to see apps being created where drivers exchange spots for hugs, lollipops or flowers, were that to work.”

