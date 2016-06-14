Sweet potato toast is the new avocado toast -- and people are going crazy over it

Sweet potato toast is the new avocado toast, and people are going crazy about it.
Avocado toast is jam-packed with nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamins A and C, and carbs that will keep you satiated.
To make the sweet potato toast, just slice the sweet potato into toast-like slices, about 1/4 inch thick. Then pop them in the microwave on the highest settings (2 rounds should do the trick).
Top them with your favourites — avocado, almond butter, tahini — you name it.
