Sweet potato toast is the new avocado toast -- and people are going crazy over it

Sweet potato toast is the new avocado toast, and people are going crazy about it.



Avocado toast is jam-packed with nutrients like calcium, potassium, vitamins A and C, and carbs that will keep you satiated.

To make the sweet potato toast, just slice the sweet potato into toast-like slices, about 1/4 inch thick. Then pop them in the microwave on the highest settings (2 rounds should do the trick).



Top them with your favourites — avocado, almond butter, tahini — you name it.





