Male Startup Founders Want To 'Enable Women To Change The Way Their Vaginas Smell'

Two startup founders, both men, are previewing plans “for a new probiotic supplement that will enable women to change the way their vaginas smell,” according to Inc. Magazine.

Austen Heinz and Gilad Gome, who each have their own biotech startups, joined together to create Sweet Peach, which encourages the idea of biohacking to “alter the code” of our bodies.

Nitasha Tiku of Valleywag points out that there’s no clear reasoning behind why vaginas were targeted for change but that “having sex organs that smell like fruit might help women better connect with their bodies, as though the way they smell pre-hacked is a malodorous barrier to body acceptance.”

Inc. Magazine reports:

Sweet Peach will have practical benefits, like preventing yeast infections and other health problems caused by microorganisms, Heinz said in his presentation. But the ambition behind it is a loftier one. ‘The idea is personal empowerment,’ he said. ‘All your smells are not human. They’re produced by the creatures that live on you.’

Sweet Peach is also working with Petomics, which will “hack” dog and cat feces, making them smell like bananas. The company is also experiencing pushback as it crowdfunds for its venture, citing that it was barred from Kickstarter. It is now raising money on Tilt.

