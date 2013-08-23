MARIA SHARAPOVA: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Makes And Spends Her Millions

Tony Manfred
Maria sharapova espysAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova has been the talk of the U.S. Open and now she won’t even be playing in it because of a shoulder injury.

But before she was sidelined, she flirted with the idea of changing her name to Maria Sugarpova to promote her candy company during the U.S. Open.

It was an absurd idea, but it highlights that fact that Sharapova — the highest-earning female athlete in the world — is a multi-million dollars brand.

That money has allowed her to live a globetrotting lifestyle with fancy clothes, expensive cars, and a young new boyfriend.

Sharapova made $US27.1 million last year

Source: Forbes

$US5.1 million of that came from on-court winnings. She has made $US25 million in winnings in her career

Source: Forbes, WTA

She makes the real money ($US20+ million per year) in endorsements with a long list of companies

Source: Forbes

She signed an 8-year, $US70 million deal with Nike in 2010

Source: Forbes

Her latest big deal with a three-year agreement with Samsung

Source: Bloomberg

Last year she launched a candy company called Sugarova. It sells gum balls shaped like tennis balls, and other sweets

She threatened to change her name to 'Maria Sugarpova' to promote the candy, but ultimately decided against it

Beyond business, her good looks have allowed her to cross over to the fashion world

She's been on all sorts of magazine covers, including Shape this month

Her every move is followed closely. The Internet freaked out when she announced that she cut her hair off

It was all a hoax, allowing everyone to breathe easy

But she did have bangs once

All that money allows her to do some pretty wild things -- like reportedly give away a $US105,000 Porsche to her new boyfriend

Source: Blick

This is Grigor Dimitrov, Maria's new boyfriend

He's a 21-year-old Bulgarian tennis player who is racing up the world rankings (he's #28 right now)

He's Sharapova's first boyfriend since ex-NBA player Sasha Vujacic

They were engaged at one point, but they broke things off last September

Now she's in Grigor's box at his matches

Sharapova carried the Russian flag at the 2012 Olympics. But she lives in Florida when she's not travelling

Source: Tampa Bay Business-Journal

While she continues to make more money off the court than on it, she's still a good enough player to warrant her fame and fortune

She's currently ranked No. 3 in the world

Before she knew she was out for the U.S. Open, she fired her coach Jimmy Connors.

Now meet another sharp-dressing athlete

