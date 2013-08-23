MARIA SHARAPOVA: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Makes And Spends Her Millions

Maria Sharapova has been the talk of the U.S. Open and now she won’t even be playing in it because of a shoulder injury.

But before she was sidelined, she flirted with the idea of changing her name to Maria Sugarpova to promote her candy company during the U.S. Open.

It was an absurd idea, but it highlights that fact that Sharapova — the highest-earning female athlete in the world — is a multi-million dollars brand.

That money has allowed her to live a globetrotting lifestyle with fancy clothes, expensive cars, and a young new boyfriend.

