MARIA SHARAPOVA: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Makes And Spends Her Millions

Maria Sharapova has been the talk of the U.S. Open and now she won’t even be playing in it because of a shoulder injury.
But before she was sidelined, she flirted with the idea of changing her name to Maria Sugarpova to promote her candy company during the U.S. Open.
It was an absurd idea, but it highlights that fact that Sharapova — the highest-earning female athlete in the world — is a multi-million dollars brand.
That money has allowed her to live a globetrotting lifestyle with fancy clothes, expensive cars, and a young new boyfriend.
$US5.1 million of that came from on-court winnings. She has made $US25 million in winnings in her career
Last year she launched a candy company called Sugarova. It sells gum balls shaped like tennis balls, and other sweets
She threatened to change her name to 'Maria Sugarpova' to promote the candy, but ultimately decided against it
Her every move is followed closely. The Internet freaked out when she announced that she cut her hair off
All that money allows her to do some pretty wild things -- like reportedly give away a $US105,000 Porsche to her new boyfriend
Sharapova carried the Russian flag at the 2012 Olympics. But she lives in Florida when she's not travelling
While she continues to make more money off the court than on it, she's still a good enough player to warrant her fame and fortune
