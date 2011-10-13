Sweet Job: Join Citi As A Microfinance Program Manager

Cleo



Because many of you are looking for a job — or, if you’re already working, likely keeping your eyes open for a better job — we occasionally feature what we like to call Sweet Jobs, or gigs that rock for whatever reason. This week’s pick:

Microfinance Program Manager at Citi

If you’re into microfinance — or think it could become your next passion — check out this job at Citi, a financial-services company. This officer-level, strategic position includes creating, planning, coordinating and disseminating microfinance projects. The employee will manage US Citi Microfinance asset-building products (savings and credit), as well as designated clients, including project timelines, work plans, testing, resources, training and documentation of procedures and results.

To be a good candidate, you should have at least three years experience in banking, operations and/or project management, as well as a track record of working in a team environment. Excellent communication skills are also crucial.

Think you’d be a good fit? Apply!

