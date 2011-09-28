Sweet Job: HP Strategy & Planning Analyst

Because many of you are looking for a job — or, if you’re already working, likely keeping your eyes open for a better job — we occasionally feature what we like to call Sweet Jobs, or gigs that rock for whatever reason. This week’s pick:



Strategy and Planning Analyst at HP’s Palo Alto Office

HP’s global marketing and digital strategy teams are at the forefront of HP’s core business change process. The teams are responsible for creating and communicating HP’s brand strategy and positioning HP in the global marketplace.

The bottom-line: if you want to work on a team that’s vital to the long-term success of a major brand, HP wants to speak with you. In this role, you’d be responsible for organising HP’s Digital Marketing Summit, a two-day event for hundreds of digital marketing professionals. You’d also get the unique opportunity to work with teams not only in the United States, but also in Europe and Asia. And you’d be on a team of HP’s best and brightest digital marketers.

If this sort of thing is up your alley, submit an application now! Make sure you follow the instructions perfectly.

Does your company or organisation have an awesome job opening you want the Brazen community to know about? Email a link and description to alexis[at]brazencareerist.com.

Brazen Life is a lifestyle and career blog for ambitious young professionals. Hosted by Brazen Careerist, we offer edgy and fun ideas for navigating the changing world of work — this isn’t your parents’ career-advice blog. Be Brazen.

Read more posts on Brazen Life »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.