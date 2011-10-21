Sweet Job: Become A Front-End Developer At Brazen Careerist

Because many of you are looking for a job — or, if you’re already working, likely keeping your eyes open for a better job — we occasionally feature what we like to call Sweet Jobs, or gigs that rock for whatever reason. This week’s pick:



Front-End Developer at Brazen Careerist

Yes, you read that right; we’re looking for a front-end developer to join our team. Bring your brilliance and enthusiasm!

In this position, you’ll have the opportunity to work collaboratively with our design, user experience, marketing and technical teams to produce quick prototype sites, while also working on the front-end development of our core existing products.

We strongly believe that everyone should have a job they love. So when you work for Brazen, we’ll be sure you’re passionate about developing great products and helping your fellow young professionals advance in their careers. You should also have an interest in working for a rapidly growing start-up in a fast-paced environment.

Our technical environment is diverse and almost entirely built on open source. Comprehensive knowledge of CSS (Less/OOCSS is a plus), HTML/HTTP and JavaScript (jQuery and some of its plugins) is critical. Candidates with prior knowledge regarding the setup, deployment, and advanced customisation of WordPress, Drupal and other LAMP based software will be considered first, but advanced software development experience can be a substitute. An understanding of online business tools like Photoshop, MailChimp, Google Analytics, MS Excel, Firebug/Chrome Development Tools, SVN and GIT is a plus.

This position is full-time and located in the Washington, D.C. area.

Want to join our team? Get in touch with us!

