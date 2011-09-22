Sweet Job: Account Manager at the International Bowling Campus

Because many of you are looking for a job — or, if you’re already working, likely keeping your eyes open for a better job — we occasionally feature what we like to call Sweet Jobs, or gigs that rock for whatever reason. This week’s pick:



Account Manager at the International Bowling Campus

If you’re a bowling enthusiast, get ready to be bowled over (sorry, we couldn’t resist!). The International Bowling Campus is a collection of multiple companies that support the sport of bowling. This position will be responsible for managing the relationship with SYSCO food service. If you’re great when it comes to making sure things run smoothly, and you’ve got a knack for customer satisfaction, this could be an excellent opportunity for those willing to work in Arlington, Texas.

The position requires sales experience in the food industry and a comfort with public speaking. Project management experience is also required.

If this sort of thing is up your alley, submit an application now!

