Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Sweet Home Alabama' Is America's Favourite Road Trip Anthem

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is America’s preferred road trip anthem.

The southern rock classic “beat out modern day heavy hitters Katy Perry and Taylor Swift for the top spot,” according to consumer automotive website Edmunds.com, which recently surveyed 1,000 Americans on their road trip proclivities.

Edmunds found that 40% of respondents are planning a road trip this August.

A whopping 49% said they would undertake the ultimate road trip and drive cross country, while a more modest 34 per cent would take “between 1-10 selfies” (just not while behind the wheel).

Unsurprisingly, 45% of respondents with kids expect to “threaten to turn the car around at least once on a road trip.”

