'Ain't Nobody Got Time For That' Viral-Video Star Does Have Time To Sue Apple

Even though she doesn’t have time for bronchitis, Oklahoma City resident Kimberly Wilkins—better known on the Internet as Sweet Brown—does have time to sue Apple.She’s suing over an iTunes song that sampled a few of her catchphrases, according to NewsOk.



Sweet Brown got her first fifteen minutes of fame when she told a local TV-news station that she fled a burning apartment building because she suffered from bronchitis, and “ain’t nobody got time for that.”

The video became a viral sensation, amassing 1 million views on YouTube within 48 hours. Sweet Brown is seeking to profit from her Internet fame by becoming a celebrity spokesperson—and that may actually bolster her case.

Sweet Brown is suing Apple, a radio program called The Bob Rivers Show, and a handful of other parties for unauthorised use of her likeness, according to court documents.

The basis of the lawsuit stems from a song called “I Got Bronchitis.” The Bob Rivers Show, according to Sweet Brown’s complaint, produced the song with samples from Wilkins’ interview with the local TV-news station. The song sampled phrases like, “Ain’t nobody got time for that,” “Ran for my life,” and “Oh, Lord Jesus it’s a fire.”

The suit claims that in April 2012, the defendants started selling the song on iTunes for profit. It also claims the radio program and its owner falsely advertised that Sweet Brown had given her consent for the radio station to use her voice and likeness in the song.

The suit was first filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County in June 2012. At that time, Wilkins sought a total of $15 million from the defendants. The suit has since moved to the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Lawyers for Sweet Brown recently petitioned the court to remove themselves from the lawsuit, so Sweet Brown and a co-complainant, Sparkell Adams, are currently representing themselves.

Adams has represented herself as an agent for Sweet Brown in response to inquiries from Business Insider.

The claim against Apple, at least, may not hold up in court. That’s because The Digital Millennium Copyright Act provides protection for companies if they promptly take action to remove material whose copyright is disputed.

Apple has since removed the song from iTunes. But if you want to see the original news report in the form of music video, watch the video below—before it draws a lawsuit, too.

