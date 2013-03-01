Now The 'Ain't Nobody Got Time' Lady Is A Startup Spokesperson

Remember Sweet Brown, the Oklahoma City woman who told a local TV-news station that she fled an apartment fire because she suffered from bronchitis and “ain’t nobody got time for that”?



The video became a viral sensation, gathering 1 million views on YouTube within 48 hours and launching Sweet Brown’s career as a media sensation—and now, celebrity spokesperson for startups.

WePay, a payments startup based in Palo Alto, Calif., takes aim in the video at rivals for taking too long to approve accounts (likely a jab at eBay’s PayPal) or making customers wait hours for answers to support questions (likely a jab at Square, whose CFO, Sarah Friar, openly admits that support inquiries are typically answered within four to five hours).

Sparkell Adams, a representative for Brown, and WePay couldn’t immediately offer comment on what Brown was paid for the appearance. The video stars Brown and WePay’s ludicrously telegenic vice president of sales, Tyler Gaffney.

Here it is:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=t47PbXbZSsQ

