Virginia sues to keep imploding college open

Sweet Briar College may be saved.

The Commonwealth of Virginia — through Amherst County Attorney Ellen Bowyer — has filed a lawsuit that may keep the imploding 114-year-old all-women’s college open. The Sweet Briar administration announced earlier this month that they would close the college following the end of the current semester.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to keep the college open. The suit also seeks to remove Sweet Briar’s president and Board of Trustees from their current positions.

