19 stunning pictures of the beloved Virginia college that's closing forever

Courtesy of Aaron Mahler A student rides her bike on the Sweet Briar College campus.

Sweet Briar College — an all-women’s college in rural Virginia — stunned the academic world this month when it abruptly announced it would close at the end of the semester.

Over its 114 year history, Sweet Briar has had a storied history, with many traditions developing on its beautiful campus. Twenty one of the school’s 30 academic buildings — as well as the stunning Italian Villa style Sweet Briar House — are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

We’ve highlighted some of what made Sweet Briar so special to its students.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.