10 Fast Food Items That Combine Lunch And Dessert

Dunkin’ DonutsThe line between dinner and dessert has been blurred in the past, but some recent fast food offerings that blend sweet and savory are creating a lot of buzz.
“Replacing buns with the unconventional is the new norm,” Foodbeast said of one fast food chain’s latest offering — Jack in the Box’s “Big Waffle Stack.”
From a Krispy Kreme meat sandwich to a sweet pizza, here are some attempts at combining sweet and savory flavours. While some are appealing, others are disconcerting.
San Diego restaurant Chicken Charlie's announced on its Facebook page that it is offering a Krispy Kreme Sloppy Joe at the San Diego County Fair.
The fair lasts through July 4, so there's still time to visit and try the sandwich, which includes sloppy joe meat and cheddar cheese between two halves of a glazed doughnut.
Taco Bell is testing an 89-cent Waffle Taco at three Southern California locations.
The sausage patty and scrambled eggs are folded into a waffle and served with a packet of syrup. Whether or not it stay a menu item or expands to other locations remains to be seen.
McDonald's introduced the McGriddle sandwich in 2003 and solidified itself as the fast-food breakfast king.
The sausage, egg and cheese between two maple syrup-infused pancakes is now a part of every franchise breakfast menu.
Dunkin' doughnuts just made a doughnut breakfast sandwich a national menu item.
The sandwich, which consists of a fried egg and bacon between two halves of a glazed doughnut, actually has 30 fewer calories than the menu's turkey sausage sandwich it also recently introduced, according to The Associated Press.
The Gateway Grizzlies, a minor league baseball team in Sauget, Illinois, is well-known for what Sports Illustrated called 'Baseball's Best Burger.'
The ballpark's thick burger is topped with two strips of bacon, a slice of sharp cheddar cheese and wedged between two halves of a grilled Krispy Kreme doughnut.
CiCi's Apple Dessert Pizza is one of many takes on the Italian pie.
The buffet lists the item on its dessert menu, but when it's only steps away from the pepperoni on the buffet line, who's to say it can't be your entree?
Pillsbury lists a version of the Mexican staple called the Turtle Brownie Dessert Taco on its website.
The recipe from Inspired Taste calls for turtle brownies in traditional hard taco shells topped with whipped cream, caramel and nuts.
Jack In The Box's latest offering includes two toasted waffles with eggs, sausage, ham, cheese and bacon, according to Foodbeast.
It's a classic sweet and savory combo.
According to Delish, Domino's in the Netherlands has a Pasta Carbonara on the menu, which by itself is not at all unusual.
What is unusual is that it is served in a puff pastry bowl, which is typically reserved for hors d'oeuvres and desserts.
Chicago's Lockdown Bar & Grill serves 'The Fat Elvis' burger, a cheeseburger on the sweet side inspired by Elvis Presley's favourite -- a fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.
'The Fat Elvis' is topped with peanut butter, banana and bacon.
