10 Fast Food Items That Combine Lunch And Dessert

Dunkin’ DonutsThe line between dinner and dessert has been blurred in the past, but some recent fast food offerings that blend sweet and savory are creating a lot of buzz.



“Replacing buns with the unconventional is the new norm,” Foodbeast said of one fast food chain’s latest offering — Jack in the Box’s “Big Waffle Stack.”

From a Krispy Kreme meat sandwich to a sweet pizza, here are some attempts at combining sweet and savory flavours. While some are appealing, others are disconcerting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.