Map Shows The Most Popular Sweet 16 Team In Every State

Tony Manfred

Facebook released a Sweet 16 map that shows the most popular team in every state since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s based on likes, comments, and posts.

The key takeaways:

  • Louisville has been more popular than Kentucky in Kentucky.
  • Michigan over Michigan State in Michigan.
  • Dayton is America’s Cinderella.
  • Nevada loves Florida, probably because the Gators are the Vegas favourite to win it all.

Take a look:

Sweet 16 mapFacebook

