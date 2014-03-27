Map Shows The Most Popular Sweet 16 Team In Every State

Facebook released a Sweet 16 map that shows the most popular team in every state since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.
It’s based on likes, comments, and posts.
The key takeaways:
- Louisville has been more popular than Kentucky in Kentucky.
- Michigan over Michigan State in Michigan.
- Dayton is America’s Cinderella.
- Nevada loves Florida, probably because the Gators are the Vegas favourite to win it all.
Take a look:
