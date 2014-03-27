Map Shows The Most Popular Sweet 16 Team In Every State

Facebook released a Sweet 16 map that shows the most popular team in every state since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s based on likes, comments, and posts.

The key takeaways:

Louisville has been more popular than Kentucky in Kentucky.

Michigan over Michigan State in Michigan.

Dayton is America’s Cinderella.

Nevada loves Florida, probably because the Gators are the Vegas favourite to win it all.

Take a look:

