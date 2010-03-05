Sweeping Changes At AOL

AOL just announced big changes at the top of its content business.



David Mason, the former cofounder and CEO of AOL’s recent acquisition StudioNow, will become senior vice president of AOL Content Platform.

Ex-Googler David Eun will take Bill Wilson’s old job as president of AOL Media and Studios.

One of Bill’s lieutenants, SVP of AOL Entertainment Mike Rich, is leaving the company. Another one of Bill’s loyalists, Stephanie Dolgins, is also on her way out.

Ex-Googler Jeff Reynar, already named head of technology for engineering and products in New York, is now also the engineering lead for AOL’s Content business.

A source describes Mike Richas “one of the most well-liked, un-political guys, but not part of the new guard obviously.”

Another source reflected that of the AOL Media old guard, it “seems that [SVP] Marty Moe is last man standing.”

Here’s the little bio AOL gives out on David Mason:

David Mason joined us in January when AOL acquired StudioNow, which he co-founded in 2007 and developed into the world’s largest web-based video creation platform. A veteran technology entrepreneur and e-commerce pioneer, he started one of the first Internet bookstores in 1994, which became Buy.com. David graduated with honours from Sewanee – The University of the South with a Bachelor’s degree in History and also completed courses at the Department of War Studies, King’s College London.

David and Jeff aren’t the only ex-Goolgers with top jobs at AOL. Meet the rest →

