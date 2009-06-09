Swedish Web Pirate Wins Seat In European Parliament

Sweden’s Pirate Party, which campaigned on reformation of copyright and patent law, will hold a seat in the European Parliament after capturing 7.1% of Sweden’s vote in elections held Sunday.



Rickard Falkvinge, the party leader, said an April court case in which the four men behind The Pirate Bay were convicted of piracy and fined $4.5 million brought the party the publicity it needed to win the seat.

“The establishment is trying to prevent control of knowledge and culture slipping from their grasp. When the Pirate Bay got hit, people realised the wolf was outside the front door,” Rickard told the BBC.

