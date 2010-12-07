Sweden Goes After Assange For Sex-Without-A-Condom, While Royal Family Battles Sex And Nazism Scandals

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is somewhere in the UK, waiting for Scotland Yard to (in all likelihood) serve him with an arrest warrant and deport him to Sweden where he’s wanted on sex crimes.



No, he’s not wanted for rape, as was initially reported. His crime has to do with having sex without a condom, or something similarly un-Interpol-worthy.

From the beginning it always seemed weird that of all countries it would be Sweden that would pursue him. Sweden, isn’t that like the cradle of human rights and liberalism or something? Don’t they love rebels like Assange?

Well, the seemingly bald-faced politically-motivated pursue of Assange comes at a convenient time for Swedish authorities, who are under siege with their own scandals.

It hasn’t gotten tons of press in the west, but Swedish King Gustav is embroiled in new revelations regarding his sex life, and a possible affair with singer Camilla Henemark, the curvy Swedish singer seen here — >

The revelations have all come in a new book.

The Telegraph:

Revelations last week that the King of Sweden once enjoyed romps in seedy nightclubs owned by shadowy underworld figures have eclipsed the sparkle of July’s wedding. King Carl XVI Gustaf, the stern-looking, bespectacled monarch who is honorary chairman of the World Scout Foundation, has found himself thrust uncomfortably in the spotlight following the publication of an unflinching book, Carl XVI Gustaf – Den motvillige monarken (Carl XVI Gustaf – The reluctant monarch) which catalogues his past predilection for wild, alcohol-fuelled orgies and naked jacuzzi parties with models.

On her Facebook page, Henemark describes hereself thustly:

Besides music, Henemark has had an active career in TV and movies, and is an active supporter of the Swedish Social Democratic Party. She is currently single but was married to film director Anders Skog, and had a long-term relationship with pop star and music video director Stakka Bo (Johan Renck). She likes ice hockey and association football, and is well known for her liberal views on sex, gay rights, and drugs.

And that’s not all!

The media is now focused on the queen, and her father’s background has a Nazi supporter.

The Daily Mail:

Swedish TV4’s investigative programme Kalla fakta has broadcast the first of a two-part documentary detailing how Queen Silvia’s late father grew rich producing armaments in a factory stolen from the Jews.

When she married in 1976 the Queen’s German father Walter Sommerlath denied he had ever been a member of the Nazi party. That fiction was exposed some years later by a Swedish newspaper which proved he joined the movement in 1934.

Bottom line: If nothing else, the pursuit of Julian Assange is a pretty good distraction from authorities.

And now back to your regularly scheduled news.

