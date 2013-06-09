Swedish Princess Marries New York Banker In Lavish Wedding [PHOTOS]

New York-based banker Christopher O’Neill married Princess Madeleine of Sweden on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony was held at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm.

The guest list included European royals, industry titans, and New York socialites. 

It was a beautiful morning in Sweden's capital of Stockholm, where the wedding ceremony took place in the chapel of the royal castle.

Princess Madeline, 30, wore an ivory and lace gown by Valentino.

The couple met three years ago when the princess fled Sweden for New York after her then-fiancé reportedly had an affair.

O'Neill, 39, was born in London, but lives in New York. The couple met through mutual friends.

A few years later the princess and her husband-to-be are standing at the altar.

O'Neill slides a ring onto his bride's finger.

The couple kisses outside the royal church after their wedding ceremony.

Standing outside the royal chapel, the newlyweds smile at guests.

Hundreds of European royals were in attendance. Here's Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary walking with Princess Martha Louise, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway after the wedding ceremony.

Industry executives like the CEO of H&M and his wife also attended the wedding ceremony.

After the wedding ceremony, the happy couple were taken by carriage to dinner.

The streets of Stockholm were clogged with excited spectators.

The ceremony was followed by dinner at Drottningholm Palace. The newlyweds head toward the boat that will ferry them there.

