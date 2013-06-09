Swedish Princess Marries New York Banker In Lavish Wedding [PHOTOS]

New York-based banker Christopher O’Neill married Princess Madeleine of Sweden on Saturday.
The wedding ceremony was held at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm.
The guest list included European royals, industry titans, and New York socialites.
It was a beautiful morning in Sweden's capital of Stockholm, where the wedding ceremony took place in the chapel of the royal castle.
The couple met three years ago when the princess fled Sweden for New York after her then-fiancé reportedly had an affair.
Hundreds of European royals were in attendance. Here's Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary walking with Princess Martha Louise, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway after the wedding ceremony.
The ceremony was followed by dinner at Drottningholm Palace. The newlyweds head toward the boat that will ferry them there.
