A Swedish nurse has won the only ticket to Scandinavia's biggest film festival on a remote island

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images Lisa Enroth, 41, on her way to the festival.

A Swedish nurse won a viral competition to watch the Gotëborg Film Festival from a remote lighthouse.

Lisa Enroth, 41, was chosen from over 12,000 applicants to enjoy the 60-film program.

She will spend one week at the lighthouse without access to her phone or computer.

A Swedish nurse has won a viral competition to become the sole attendee of the 2021 GÃ¶teborg Film Festival where she can watch the entire 60-film program alone from a lighthouse on the remote island of Hamneskar, just off the coast of Sweden.

Lisa Enroth, 41, beat out more than 12,000 other film fans from over 45 countries who applied to attend the remote festival, which will be hosted at the Pater Noster Lighthouse, a classical lighthouse that was converted into a boutique hotel last year.

Speaking about her new winter plans, Enroth, who has worked in COVID-19 wards throughout the pandemic, said: “My God, this is going to be so much fun! Through my work in healthcare, I seem to have spent ages listening, testing, and consoling. I feel like I’m drained of energy. The wind, the sea, the possibility of being part of a totally different kind of reality for a week â€” all this is really attractive.”

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images The Pater Noster lighthouse where the festival will be held

Enroth will spend a week on the island without her phone, computer, and she will not have any access to other forms of entertainment. She will simply be required to watch film after film, but organisers of the festival will provide her with a tablet to record daily vlogs about her experience, which she will be upload to YouTube daily.

A screening room has been installed at the top of the lighthouse where Enroth will watch the entire program with a panoramic view of the island.

In a statement, the festival’s organiser and chief executive, Mirja Wester, said: “It feels particularly right to be able to give this unique experience to one of the many heroes of the healthcare system who are all working so hard against Covid-19.”

The festival program will include new premieres including the awards favourite “The Father” starring Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins, “Another Round” starring Mads Mikkelsen, and the recent documentary “MLK/FBI.”

In her first daily vlog, Enroth said: “I am so hyped over this opportunity to do this and I am so grateful that Goteborg Film Festival gave me the opportunity to do this, this is such a dream.”

