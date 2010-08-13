Swedish Motorist Driving A Benz Gets Slapped With Record $1.1 Million Speeding Ticket

A Swedish driver just registered the world’s highest speeding ticket while driving a $500,000 Mercedes-Benz Gullwing on Swiss roads at 190 miles per hour. The 37-year-old faces a shocking $1.1 million fine.



Here’s how: Switzerland bases fines on a formula that includes speed and the driver’s income. The Swedish speedster tipped the scale on both.

According to the Telegraph, police had tried to catch the speedster for weeks, but didn’t have radar equipment that could measure that kind of speed.

The driver’s excuse? His speedometer was broken:

”I think the speedo on the car, which is new, is faulty,” he told police by way of an explanation.

The police arrested him shortly afterwards and released him after questioning.

Benoit Dumas, a police officer in the region where the car was stopped, said: ”He needed over half-a-kilometre of road to come to a halt.”

