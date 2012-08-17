Swedish Minister Calls Julian Assange A 'Scumbag' And 'Miserable Wretch'

Ecuador’s decision to offer Julian Assange asylum has riled many people, not least the government of Sweden, who had sought to extradite the Wikileaks mastermind from the UK to face an investigation for sexual crimes.



It especially riled Sweden’s Minister of Social Affairs Göran Hägglund, who tweeted a message to a journalist on Tuesday (before Ecuador had officially made a decision):

@ niklassvensson Sjukt. En fegis som inte vågar få sitt case prövat inför domstol. Om han gjort det han anklagas för är han ett kräk. — Göran Hägglund (@goranhagglund) August 14, 2012

A translation of that tweet, via FriaTider:

“Sick. A coward who does not dare to have his case tried by the court. If the accusations against him are true, he is a scumbag.”

Hägglund doubled-down on his comments on Wednesday in an interview with Swedish tabloid Expressen. “Assange is a very cowardly person who does not dare confront the charges against him,” he said. “If he has done what he is accused of, I think you can call him a poor creature. He seems to be a miserable wretch”.

Hägglund isn’t the only Swedish politician to make digs at Assange. Carl Bildt, the country’s foreign minister and former Prime Minister, tweeted yesterday:

Ecuador seems to be in the news these days.freedomhouse.org/report/freedom… — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 16, 2012

