Swedish Marines Nail 'Greased Lightning' Choreography

A group of Swedish Marines deployed to Afghanistan have created a video of themselves lip-syncing “Greased Lightning” from the 1978 musical “Grease.”

The three-minute video shows the Marines mimicking the same choreographed dance in their cammies around a military vehicle. Posted last week, the video has reached over 1,400,000 views on YouTube.

“We’ve got so many nice comments and likes. Even the director of the actual Grease Lightning film has commented on our clip and that’s so unbelievably cool for all of us who were part of it,” said Marine spokesman Philip Simon according to Swedish news site The Local.

Here is the full video:

