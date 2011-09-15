Swedish-Made Damascus Steel Knife & Watch Set

This is the set that should have been for a while now. Swedish watch maker Gustafsson & Sjögren (GoS) will soon release this limited edition watch and knife set. Johan Gustafsson is actually a bladesmith who specialises in creating beautiful Damascus steel. His work has been transformed into watch cases and dial in the GoS brand, but now you can get one of their watches and knives together in a beautiful set.

Artisan type work with this aesthetic is either something you love or hate. You can’t deny the incredible level of detail and work that goes into creating the complex patterns of this type of folded and then blacksmithed metal. What I really like is that between the knife and watch you get a range of different Damascus steel styles and patterns. The set really does include a large range of GoS’s capabilities. Plus, given the nature of Damascus steel, no two pieces of metal look exactly the same.

Read the rest here on the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

