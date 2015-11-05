Swedish industrial orders just exploded upwards in a bizarre boom

On Wednesday morning, investors got the news that German factory orders massively disappointed in September, coming in down 1.7% on the month, as opposed to the 1% increase that analysts expected.

But it might be some consolation that Swedish industrial orders are doing just a little bit better — in fact, they rose by a ridiculous 32.8% year-on-year during the same month.

You can see from the chart how colossal an increase that is, driven by a 56.9% hike in exports.

Statistics Sweden offers a further breakdown, showing that a colossal surge in international orders of transport equipment, up 1,898.9%, was the major part of the index that powered the boom.

NOW WATCH: This is what will happen when the Fed raises rates



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.