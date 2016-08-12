Swedish fish Oreos are here -- but there's a catch

There’s a new Oreo mashup that combines the classic chocolate cookies with a Swedish fish-flavored filling.

It’s one of the most bizarre-sounding flavour combinations that Oreo has ever come out with, and people are very curious about how it tastes.

Business Insider tried to get its hand on a package to try some, but unfortunately, there’s a catch — the Swedish fish oreos are only available at Kroger stores.

The cookies are rolling out at Kroger stores nationwide this week.

“We know that consumers enjoy variety when it comes to snacking so we create all of our limited-edition flavours to provide surprising new twists people know and love and on occasion, create unexpected and unique flavour combinations that people may never have thought were possible, including our latest from the OREO Wonder Vault, Swedish Fish Flavored Creme Oreo Cookies,” an Oreo spokesperson told Business Insider.

People have been sharing their thoughts about the new flavour combination on social media:

um these sounds disgusting and I will absolutely go buy some later today to try them https://t.co/DA742EaWQa

— HOK (@hoCHIEF) August 11, 2016

I’m just going to spend all day gathering thoughts on this new Swedish Fish Oreo flavour. Feel free to voice yours.

— Mike Mann (@yamannmike) August 11, 2016

i ate a swedish fish flavored oreo. i’ve never regretted anything so quickly in my entire life. it is a personal crisis. and a catastrophe

— Justin Bell (@ibn_Bell) August 11, 2016

what even is a kroeger’s and how am I going to get my hands on this Swedish Fish Oreo nonsense #importantmorningquestions

— Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) August 11, 2016

Oreo has lost its mind. Swedish Fish flavored Oreos in a limited edition #WhatTheFood

— Nick B. (@Nyobari) August 11, 2016

