What life is like for a family living off-grid in a 160-square-foot wooden cabin in the remote Swedish forest with no electricity or running water

Talasbuan/YouTube The Talasbuan cabin in the middle of northern Sweden.

Mathias, Tova, and their son Ivar live in a 160-square-foot cabin in the wilderness of northern Sweden.

The family moved into their home, which has no electricity or water, eight years ago.

They spend their days working on their property while filming content for their YouTube channel.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mathias, Tova, and their infant son Ivar live in no ordinary home.

The family moved into a tiny 160-square-foot wooden cabin in the middle of the Swedish wilderness eight years ago and haven’t left since.

Living completely off-grid â€” with no electricity or running water â€” the family spends their time looking after their farm animals, developing projects on their property, and filming content for their YouTube channel, called Talasbuan.

Insider spoke to the family, who did not want to give their surname, to find out more about their search for a sustainable, and independent life, which is almost completely detached from the rest of the world.

Scroll down to find out more.

Mathias, Tova, and their son Ivar live in a 160-square-foot wooden cabin in a forest in northern Sweden.

Talasbuan/YouTube Mathias, Tova, and Ivar.

Mathias is originally from Finland, while Tova is Swedish, and grew up in a village close to the cabin.

The couple met back in 2011 and one year later decided to move into the cabin, which is located on Tova’s family land.

Talasbuan/YouTube Mathias and Tova.

Tova and Mathias were both seeking a more sustainable, free, and “resilient” lifestyle.

“Here we are able to provide for ourselves. We always have what we need close by and if something breaks, we want to be able to fix it and not be reliant on anyone else,” Mathias told Insider.

But since the cabin is on Tova’s family land, the couple also manages to save money by living there.

“We never really had any money in that sense. So it was nice for us to be able to live this cheap,” Mathias continued. “This is family land so we have been able to do all this debt-free, which is really fortunate for us.”

The 80-year-old cabin was originally a “fäbod”, which in Sweden was historically used as a summer pasture for the grazing of livestock.

Talasbuan/YouTube The cabin during the summer.

A fäbod, which is meant to be completely isolated, usually consisted of several other simple buildings, including a cattle shed, storage cabins, and a cooking cabin.

People stopped running fäbod’s in the middle of the 19th century but there are still around 80 in use today.

Source: Swedish History

Historically, fäbod’s were simple log cabins that were intended for summer use only, but Mathias and Tova live there all year round.

Talasbuan/YouTube The cabin during the winter.

The couple told Insider they originally planned to temporarily stay in the cabin while figuring out what to do next.

“But eventually, we decided to stay and make something out of it because we really liked the place and saw its potential,” Tova said.

It only took several months to add a few renovations to the house, which included changing the logs in the foundation, painting the walls to make it brighter, and cleaning everything out.

Since then, the couple has been bringing in furniture, building new appliances, and adding personal touches that make it look like a real home.

The cabin is isolated from society. It’s 2 km (1.2 miles) from the closest village and 100km (62 miles) away from a city.

Talasbuan/YouTube The closest village.

While the village has no shops and is only residential, it still provides a sense of community for the couple.

“So we have a larger extended family here, so to say, and we help each other out with all the chores on their place and all the building projects here as well,” Mathias told Insider.

The couple also pops into the village from time to time, either to wash their clothes in a washing machine or to shower during the freezing winters.

However, they plan to build a sauna on their property soon, which would make it easier for them to do all of this on their own land.

The couple spends their days taking care of Ivar, working on projects for the expanding property, and filming content for the YouTube channel.

Talasbuan/YouTube Tova attends to the family barn.

The couple decided to get into YouTube after a friend suggested it to them.

Mathias, who has always had a passion for filmmaking, told Insider: “At the beginning, it was pretty hard because I was focusing on making these videos while also trying to work on other projects.”

But since the YouTube channel’s creation back in 2015, the family has amassed more than 11 million views and 174,000 subscribers, documenting everything from their day-to-day life, Christmas celebrations, and even their birth video.

“It’s been interesting,” Tova told Insider. “We get a lot more comments and emails. So it’s been a hard time to answer it all. But we’re not complaining!”

They also look after their many animals, which include sheep, pigs, dogs, cats, and chickens.

Talasbuan/YouTube Chickens on a nearby barn.

The cabin is completely off-the-grid, meaning there is no electricity or running water. Here it is in the wintertime.

Talasbuan/YouTube An aerial view of the cabin.

The family has a small solar panel and a battery to charge their phones or camera equipment, which Mathias uses to make the YouTube videos.

Talasbuan/YouTube Mathias explains how the solar panel works in one of their YouTube videos.

“We have surely made it harder for ourselves, we could probably have bought a place with electricity and so on,” Tova writes on their website.

“But keeping this fäbod tradition, and guarding traditional skills is important to us, and so is the satisfying feeling of living a very resilient life.”

The family’s only source of water is a nearby freshwater stream. In the summertime, they also shower there.

Talasbuan/YouTube Tova and Ivar.

Their toilet is outdoors and attached to the side of their cabin. Tova told Insider that it could be “difficult” to go to the bathroom, especially when temperatures are below freezing.

Talasbuan/YouTube The outdoor toilet, which in Swedish is called ‘Dass’ or ‘Utedass.’

But inside the cabin, it is homely and cosy. Mathia and Tova have added books, picture frames, plants, and candles to decorate the place.

Talasbuan/YouTube The family’s library and dining room.

Because there is no electricity, the family uses candles and an old kerosine lamp to light their home.

Talasbuan/YouTube Mathias, Tova, and their son Ivar at their dining table.

Their main source of warmth comes from a fire, which the couple lights first thing every morning.

Talasbuan/YouTube Tova gives a tour of the family home.

Winter is especially tough, as temperatures drop below zero and the family’s cabin can be encircled by deep snow.

Talasbuan/YouTube Mathias skiing with the couple’s husky through the Swedish forest.

“So at the moment, we have about -25 degrees Celsius (-13 F) outside, which is around 5 to 8 degrees (40 to 46 F) inside the cabin,” Tova told Insider.

“And then it’s a lot of snow shoveling and fetching water for the animals because it has frozen. So in wintertime, it’s more work,” she added.

In the winter it gets so cold that the couple can keep their refrigerated items in a kitchen cupboard close to the floor.

Talasbuan/YouTube The family’s fridge.

In the wintertime, the cupboard keeps the food cold at around 8 degrees Celcius (46 F).

But in the summer, they store most of their food in two holes they have dug in the ground, which keep a temperature of about 8 degrees Celcius (46 F).

Talasbuan/YouTube The underground freezer.

In the wintertime, the holes are used as freezers.

The family is currently also building an earth cellar that will become their new fridge. It will also act as a place to store ageing cheese.

The family makes most of their food on their own. Nets in their roof store and dry different herbs they find in the forest.

Talasbuan/YouTube The herb net used on the roof of the home.

Tova can also make artisan cheeses while Mathias has knowledge in butchery, smoking meat, and fermentation — all of which they share with their followers on YouTube.

Talasbuan/Sweden Tova making cheese.

Tova and Mathias told Insider they rarely get lonely and have no plans to leave their cabin any time soon.

Talasbuan/YouTube The outdoor bathroom in the summer.

They have a long list of projects they want to complete in the next few years, including building a bigger cabin, a creamery to sell cheeses, and a sauna.

Talasbuan/YouTube Construction of the earth cellar that will become the family’s new fridge.

Meanwhile, the couple hopes they can continue inspiring others to live more sustainably, while also teaching them about their way of life.

Talasbuan/YouTube A lake close to the family home.

“Even though we would live a totally sustainable life, if those around us do not, our struggles mean nothing in the end,” Mathias says on their website.

“Maybe we can ignite some thought through this not so sustainable content that we are producing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.