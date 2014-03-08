HOUSE OF THE DAY: Swedish DJ Avicii Spent $US15.5 Million On This Bonkers Mansion In The Hollywood Hills

Paige Cooperstein
Some of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles sit on a handful of streets named after birds in the Hollywood Hills.

The Swedish DJ Avicii recently joined the ritzy neighbourhood, purchasing a $US15.5 million mansion, according to Curbed LA. The 7,000-square foot property comes with an impressive water feature that runs the length of the house, ending in a multi-level infinity pool.

The home was designed for a seamless experience between indoor and outdoor living. Most of its five bedrooms have glass walls that can open to the air.

It’s not a bad way to live for a 24-year-old DJ who raked in $20 million last year.

Avicii's Bird Streets mansion in Los Angeles has an impressive facade.

It includes an elaborate water feature that's the length of the house.

The water winds its way from the entryway into an ornamental pool, before flowing into a 75-foot-long lap pool and infinity pool.

The home is constructed of concrete, steel and glass.

It includes a built-in home theatre.

There's also an office with a view of the lush backyard.

The kitchen is designed to accommodate a large party.

The casual dining room seats eight with slatted windows that open onto the outside.

The whole house has an open floor plan.

The house has five bedrooms.

The bedrooms' glass walls pull back for an open-air sleeping experience.

There are seven bathrooms that also take great advantage of the outside view.

The closet is huge.

At night, the back patio is a great space for entertaining.

It offers sprawling views of the surrounding Hollywood Hills.

Here's one last look at the whole house.

