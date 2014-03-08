HOUSE OF THE DAY: Swedish DJ Avicii Spent $US15.5 Million On This Bonkers Mansion In The Hollywood Hills

Some of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles sit on a handful of streets named after birds in the Hollywood Hills.
The Swedish DJ Avicii recently joined the ritzy neighbourhood, purchasing a $US15.5 million mansion, according to Curbed LA. The 7,000-square foot property comes with an impressive water feature that runs the length of the house, ending in a multi-level infinity pool.
The home was designed for a seamless experience between indoor and outdoor living. Most of its five bedrooms have glass walls that can open to the air.
It’s not a bad way to live for a 24-year-old DJ who raked in $20 million last year.
The water winds its way from the entryway into an ornamental pool, before flowing into a 75-foot-long lap pool and infinity pool.
