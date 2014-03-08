HOUSE OF THE DAY: Swedish DJ Avicii Spent $US15.5 Million On This Bonkers Mansion In The Hollywood Hills

Some of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles sit on a handful of streets named after birds in the Hollywood Hills.

The Swedish DJ Avicii recently joined the ritzy neighbourhood, purchasing a $US15.5 million mansion, according to Curbed LA. The 7,000-square foot property comes with an impressive water feature that runs the length of the house, ending in a multi-level infinity pool.

The home was designed for a seamless experience between indoor and outdoor living. Most of its five bedrooms have glass walls that can open to the air.

It’s not a bad way to live for a 24-year-old DJ who raked in $20 million last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.