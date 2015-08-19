This Swedish house was designed by 2 million people - and it is surprisingly attractive

Swedish Housing website, Hemnet.se collected user preferences from 20% of Sweden’s population. Using this information, architects Tham Videgård Arkitekter designed The Hemnet House, or ‘House of Clicks’. The idea home of the average Swede is a 1 and 1/2 story residence, containing four rooms, 1,115 Sq. Feet of floorspace, and a private outdoor deck.