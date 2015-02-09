Swedish city turns into sauna after boiling water floods streets

A broken heating pipe caused streets in the Swedish city of Lund to be blanketed in steam on Friday night:

it honestly looked like a ghost town in Lund yesterday pic.twitter.com/ECBjYAfb6P — kara ✨ (@vinylalien) February 8, 2015

And it really was hot water – up to 88C.

“Units have reported almost zero visibility,” a Skåne police spokesman told The Local.

Picture: Joachim Rittfeldt

Local residents were even seen using wooden pallets to walk down the flooded streets so they wouldn’t burn themselves.

Picture: Joachim Rittfeldt

While no one was reported burned, the reduced visibility may have been responsible for the death of one man after a bus ran into a group of pedestrians.

