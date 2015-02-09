Swedish city turns into sauna after boiling water floods streets

A broken heating pipe caused streets in the Swedish city of Lund to be blanketed in steam on Friday night:
it honestly looked like a ghost town in Lund yesterday pic.twitter.com/ECBjYAfb6P
— kara ✨ (@vinylalien) February 8, 2015
And it really was hot water – up to 88C.
“Units have reported almost zero visibility,” a Skåne police spokesman told The Local.
Local residents were even seen using wooden pallets to walk down the flooded streets so they wouldn’t burn themselves.
While no one was reported burned, the reduced visibility may have been responsible for the death of one man after a bus ran into a group of pedestrians.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.