Swedish Army Releases Super-Cinematic Recruiting Video

The Swedish military recently reached out to a couple of young, hip, talented producers in Sweden’s electro music industry, and now their new recruiting commercial for amphibious assaulters looks like something Michael Bay put together.



Erik Kvarnstrom is a music and video producer and Simon Flack is a graphics animator and cinematographer.

The commerical may be out of this world, but comes a long way from Marines battling giant lava monsters.

Check it out:



