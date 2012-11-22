Swedish Army Releases Super-Cinematic Recruiting Video

Geoffrey Ingersoll

The Swedish military recently reached out to a couple of young, hip, talented producers in Sweden’s electro music industry, and now their new recruiting commercial for amphibious assaulters looks like something Michael Bay put together.

Erik Kvarnstrom is a music and video producer and Simon Flack is a graphics animator and cinematographer.

The commerical may be out of this world, but comes a long way from Marines battling giant lava monsters.

Check it out:

