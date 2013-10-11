A Clever Swedish Ad Makes The Bus Seem Just As Cool As A Car

A Swedish ad agency has come up with a clever way to advertise bus travel: Make it seem just as cool as travelling by car.

Created by agency Forsman & Bodenfors, this commercial looks just like a pitch for the latest Mercedes sedan.

There are zooming shots of mountain roads and classical music. The narrator says, “Imagine 300 horsepower. Low overall cost. Going where no one else can. And showing you care about the environment.”

And then, a bus appears. The ad is for Västtrafik, the agency that runs public transport in Sweden’s Vastra Gotaland county. Forsman & Bodenfors created this ad to advertise a two week free trial on Västtrafik’s bus service.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Hat tip: Taras Grescoe]

