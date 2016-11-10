A Swedish ad agency is offering Americans jobs far away from Trump

A Swedish advertising agency has made an open call for frustrated American creatives to submit their portfolios now that Donald Trump has won the presidential election.

Round and Round, one of the leading agencies for major Swedish brands, tells visitors on its newly listed website, “The Great Trump Escape,” that “You are looking for a new country, we are looking for new talent!”

The company, which is just a year old, launched the site on November 7 in the event Trump won over Hillary Clinton.

It cites a sobering statistic — that one in 4 Americans said they would look to leave the US if Trump won — as the main reason for the launch.

Andreas Ullenius, Round and Round’s executive creative director and co-founder, says that although the agency needs English-speaking writers to cater to its international clients — the Björn Borg clothing line, Fjällräven hiking gear, and IKANO bank, to name a few — he’d hoped the invitation would become more of a joke than an actual exit strategy.

“Unfortunately, I wish we would have Hillary for president and no applications,” he tells Business Insider.

Instead, the call has inundated Round and Round with more than 300 applications so far, with “more applying by the hour,” Ullenius says. Many of the messages he’s received have been “kind, sad, personal emails from a lot of really talented people.”

Round and Round is looking for people to mesh with their philosophy of inclusiveness, as embodied by the image of a round table.

“The round shape simply makes it impossible to place someone on the edge,” the company states on its website.

For people who want to join that mission and move to Sweden, the process is actually much simpler than the other popular option of moving to Canada.

Applicants must spend five years in the country, find a job, and avoid committing any crimes. And though learning the local tongue definitely helps, immigrants don’t even technically need to learn Swedish.

In fact, judging by the invitation on The Great Trump Escape website, the more English you speak, the better.

