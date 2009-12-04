North Korea Launches "Noko" Designer Jeans

The North Korean revolution hits fashion tomorrow, December 4th.



A new label of designer jeans, produced in North Korea is launching.

They’re called NoKo.

No, unfortunately this isn’t the brainchild of Kim Jong Il.

Rather, a trio of Swedish executives has managed to convince the Hermit Kingdom to produce this new label, with the help of their marketing prowess of course.

As North Korean logic goes, the jeans won’t be produced by a garment company, they’ll be produced by a mining company:

BBC: The first of 1,100 individually numbered pairs of Noko jeans will initially be sold in Stockholm’s PUB store and on the internet.

The three entrepreneurs first contacted North Korean officials by email in 2007, but the project ran into a number of difficulties.

North Korea’s biggest garment company turned the idea down, but eventually they struck a deal with the state’s largest mining group, Trade 4, which runs a textile operation on its site.

Mr Ohlsson explained black denim was chosen because North Koreans “usually associate blue jeans with America. That’s why it’s a little taboo”.

Somehow you’re helping poor North Koreans by buying them it seems… Check out the touchy feely promotional video below, Noko helps you understand the mystery that is North Korea:



HELLO IT’S Noko Jeans! from Noko Jeans on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.