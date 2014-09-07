Sweden's H&M Heads For Sydney's Pitt Street Mall

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for H&M

Sweden’s H&M has reportedly signed a lease for its flagship Sydney CBD store in Glasshouse on the Pitt Street mall which will open towards the end of next year.

The Sydney Morning Herald says the the area is currently the site for the Uniqlo pop up store, which is moving to 420 George Street.

The first H&M store to open in Sydney will be at AMP Shopping Centre’s Macquarie Centre in North Ryde next month.

The Sydney Morning Herald says Glasshouse co-owners Stockland and Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF) have drawn up plans for a $30 million redevelopment to welcome H&M to the CBD.

