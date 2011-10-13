Sweden's Female Soldiers Get Supplied With Adequate Bras

Photo: recycle this via Flickr

It’s a victory for Sweden’s female soldiers as the army is now providing its troops with bras, reports the Local.Previously, female recruits were required to purchase their own bras if they could not find suitably fitting underwear among that issued by the army. Now, everything is being taken care of.



Sweden has had female soldiers for 30 years, but it has taken a long time for proper apparel to be supplied to the forces. Inspectors of army barracks say that the new development is likely due to improved logistics in the way the army distribute equipment to its various stations across the nation.

Some soldiers are complaining that the new bras don’t fit properly or sit weirdly, but it’s surely a lot better than the situation a couple of years ago. The Telegraph reported in 2009 that the then standard issue bra unhooked easily during mild exercise and was highly flammable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.