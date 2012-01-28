Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad Plans Unveiled; Mindshare CEO Gets A New Job—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch announced its Super Bowl plans for Bud Light and other brands. They’ll release six ads, one of which will feature a dog named Weego (so actors can shout “Here Weego”) who fetches beer.Dominic Proctor, Mindshare’s worldwide CEO, has shifted roles and is now President of Group M.



Sweden launches the Condomo8 — a condom with a QR code to promote safe sex. The Condomo8 also measures the length, rhythm, and noise level of your sexual encounter.

In other beer related news, MillerCoors has extended its official partnership with NASCAR and Penske Racing.

Dallas-based agency imc2 is cutting clients and employees.

Colgate-Palmolive will up its ad spending this year.

