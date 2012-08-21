Sweden Says It Will Not Extradite Assange To US If He Faces Death Penalty

In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau, the deputy director of the Service for Criminal Cases and International Cooperation of Sweden’s Justice Ministry Cecilia Riddselius has specifically said Sweden “will never surrender a person to the death penalty”.



Sweden is currently at the centre of the WikiLeaks scandal as it seeks to extradite Julian Assange from the UK to face a rape investigation. Assange’s supporters suggest that the scandal is politically motivated and argue he would later be extradited from Sweden to the US to face the death penalty for espionage.

Riddselius also says that they would demand strict assurances from the US that “the prisoner will not be executed in any case” and added that Sweden has not received an extradition request at present. She admitted that it was impossible to tell without the request whether Assange would be extradited without the request.

A spokesperson for Assange has said that he will “gladly go to Sweden for questioning if they were able to guarantee that [he] wouldn’t be extradited to the United States”, according to Russia Today,

Both the UK and Sweden are technically bound by laws that would not allow them to extradite someone to a country where they would face the death penalty.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.