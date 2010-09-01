And Now Sweden Is Reopening Wikileaks Rape Case

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

This is just a baffling embarrassment for the Swedish now, regardless of the truth.CNN:



Swedish prosecutors have decided to reopen the rape case involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, they said Wednesday.

“There is reason to believe that a crime has been committed,” said a statement from Marianne Ny, Sweden’s director of public prosecutions. “Considering information available at present, my judgment is that the classification of the crime is rape.”

And then there’s this

She said more investigation is necessary before she can make a final decision.

So apparently in Sweden you announce that there’s “reason to believe that a crime has been committed” before you make a “final decision.”

Say what you will about the US justice system, but we can’t remember ever hearing anything like that.

Earlier this week it seemed the underlying story had to do with two women who were angry that he Assange slept with both of them on back-to-back nights. That can’t possibly be all of it, if the Swedish are pursuing this.

