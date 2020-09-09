Sweden's Princess Sofia says she would never resign like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite the 'stormy years' after her royal wedding

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Princess Sofia of Sweden spoke about Harry and Meghan’s royal exit in a new documentary.

Princess Sofia of Sweden was asked in a new documentary whether she had ever considered making a royal exit like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The princess – who has faced similar struggles with the press as Markle – said she hadn’t, despite the “stormy years” that followed her wedding to Prince Carl Philip in 2015.

“I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years,” Sofia said, according to Royal Central.

“It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

Princess Sofia of Sweden said she wouldn’t follow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lead and resign from the royal family, despite facing similar struggles as the couple.

The former glamour model â€” born Sofia Kristina Hellqvist â€” said she made it through a few “stormy years” after marrying Prince Carl Philip in 2015.

Sofia was asked if she had ever thought about leaving the royal family like the Sussexes during a documentary for Swedish TV channel TV4, filmed in South Africa.

“No. Not really,” the princess responded, according to Royal Central.

“I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds.”

She added: “Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises. Here in South Africa, I have a type of identity and when I come home I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be.”

The “stormy years” Sofia mentioned could have been a reference to the early years of her relationship with Prince Carl Philip. In the lead up to the couple’s royal wedding, she received criticism after several press outlets published stories and photos from her time as a glamour model and as a reality TV star.

The Duchess of Sussex has received similar criticism in the years since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Markle has faced criticism from both the press and anonymous sources she reportedly worked with during her time as a television actress.

Markle and Harry announced their resignation from the royal family in January, with their final royal engagements taking place in the spring.

The couple recently announced they have signed on to produce documentaries, scripted television, and family programming for Netflix.

