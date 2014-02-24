One Of Sweden's Top Hockey Players Was Banned From Gold Medal Game After Positive Drug Test

Sweden lost the gold medal game in men’s ice hockey to Canada 3-0, playing the game without one of their top players, center Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom, who was originally listed as a starter for the gold medal game, was a late scratch from the lineup after testing positive for a banned substance according to Greg Wyshynski of Yahoo! Sports.

A member of the Swedish Olympic Committee told the AP that Backstrom tested positive for a substance found in an allergy medication that he has taken for seven years. According to the Yahoo! report, pseudoephedrine is a substance banned by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Federation and is found in some allergy medications.

Backstom, who plays for the Washington Capitals in the NHL, had no goals and four assists for Sweden at the Sochi Olympics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.