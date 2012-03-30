Sweden's defence Minister Has Resigned Over The Saudi Arms Deal

Photo: Ap/Scanpix/Claudio Bresciani

Sweden’s defence minister has resigned after facing criticism over clandestine plans to build a weapons plant in Saudi Arabia, the BBC reports.

Sten Tolgfors “resigned at his own request”, a spokesperson said. Roberta Alenius, the Swedish prime minister’s spokesperson, said the reason for his defence minister’s resignation would be discussed at a press conference later on Thursday.

Tolgfors initially defended the decision, as Sweden does not ban weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, but he came under increasing pressure to resign as sections of the press and the left-wing opposition accused the government of a cover up. The multi-billion dollar plant would have produced missiles and torpedoes, among other things.

The opposition Green Party is now calling for an investigation into the deal, saying Sweden should not support a “dictatorship” in Saudi Arabia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.