King Carl Gustaf has removed almost all of his grandchildren from the Swedish royal family, except for 'the heir and the spare'

Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/ Getty Images Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofie, and King Carl Phlip with Prince Gabriel at his christening ceremony in 2017.

The King of Sweden has stripped almost all of his grandchildren of their HRH status, People initially reported.

“The purpose of these changes is to establish which members of The Royal Family may be expected to perform official duties incumbent on the Head of State or related to the function of the Head of State,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

This means the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia will grow up to pursue independent careers outside of the royal family.

The new change does not apply to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is the King’s first born.

Princess Estelle, age 7, and Prince Oscar, age 3, are the “heir and the spare” to the Swedish throne after their mother.

The children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill, and Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, are no longer official members of the royal family, and will lose their HRH status.



The change means that Madeleine’s children (Princess Leonore, age 5, Prince Nocolas, age 4, and Princess Adrienne, age 1) and Carl Philip’s children (Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, age 2) will have to pursue their own careers outside of royal life when they grow up.

The children will keep their titles, but these will not be used in a official capacity.

“His Majesty The King has decided on changes to The Royal House,” a palace spokesperson explained.

Michael Campanella/ Getty Images Queen Silvia of Sweden, Princess Sofia, Duchess of Varmland, Princess Estelle, Duchess of Ostergotland, Princess Sofia, Duchess of Varmland, Prince Oscar, Duke of Skane, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

“His Majesty The King has decided that the children of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, and the children of Her Royal Highness Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill will no longer be members of The Royal House.”

However, this doesn’t apply to the children of Crown Princess Victoria, who is the King’s eldest child.

Princess Estelle, age 7, and Prince Oscar, age 3, rank higher in the line of succession than their cousins, which could be a possible reason for the King’s decision.

As the “heir and the spare” – a term which has been used to widely to describe British royals, Princes William and Harry – it makes sense that the new changes don’t apply to Estelle and Oscar.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia addressed the news on Instagram: “We see this as a positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.

“They will retain their Duke titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both areas and we maintain our commitment there,” they added.

Princess Madeleine also commented on the announcement, saying her children would get “a greater opportunity to shape their own lives.”

“Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house,” she wrote on Instagram.



“This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future.”

Madeleine’s husband, O’Neill, rejected a royal title when he entered into the family in 2013.

In order for him to claim a royal title, he would have had to take the family’s surname, Bernadotte, and give up his dual American and British citizenship, which he declined to do.

Similarly, Madeleine chose not to take O’Neill name so that she could keep her royal status.

